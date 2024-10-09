Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Natalie Glance Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $421,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,838,616.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.9 %

DUOL opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 293.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $297.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.