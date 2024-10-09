Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 2,452 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 386.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after acquiring an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

