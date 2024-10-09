eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 7th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in eBay by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,292 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 58.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

