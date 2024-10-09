JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVNW opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $274.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

