Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud Sells 16,200 Shares

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.87, for a total value of C$532,494.00.

Vincent Mifsud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Vincent Mifsud sold 83,800 shares of Enghouse Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.15, for a total value of C$2,694,170.00.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENGH opened at C$31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

