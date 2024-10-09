Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

