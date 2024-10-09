Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 14,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $2,266,099.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,665.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.82 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

