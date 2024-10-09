Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

