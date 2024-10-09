Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 360 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

