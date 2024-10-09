Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of -486.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

