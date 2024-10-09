Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,128 shares of company stock worth $1,898,415. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.06, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

