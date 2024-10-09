HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $378.46 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $409.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

