Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 563 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

