FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Major Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Sells 336,246 Shares of Stock

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 336,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $6,160,026.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,012 shares in the company, valued at $26,875,659.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 270,270 shares of FrontView REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,164,859.70.

FrontView REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

FVR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

