The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,041.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $114.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.