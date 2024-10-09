Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,107.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $22,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $21,736,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

