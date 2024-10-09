Janet Marie Mceachern Sells 1,420 Shares of MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Janet Marie Mceachern sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$22,720.00.
MDA Space Stock Up 0.7 %
MDA Space stock opened at C$19.94 on Wednesday. MDA Space Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12.
MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDA Space Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
