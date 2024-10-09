Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Director Sells 171,000 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $64.98.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.
Read Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.