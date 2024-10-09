Insider Selling: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Director Sells 171,000 Shares of Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) Director Simon Sturge sold 171,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $9,186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,765.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $64.98.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,797,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after buying an additional 196,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,128,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after buying an additional 587,684 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 910,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 298,823 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Read Our Latest Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.