TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Sells 69,000 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) insider Charles Pellerin sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.56, for a total transaction of C$7,076,640.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Charles Pellerin sold 17,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.51, for a total transaction of C$1,789,078.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Charles Pellerin sold 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.26, for a total transaction of C$160,416.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Charles Pellerin sold 5,300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$100.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$30.45 and a 1-year high of C$104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries Announces Dividend

TerraVest Industries ( TSE:TVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$238.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4497283 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TVK. National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

