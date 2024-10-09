Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,175,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

