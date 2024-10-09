Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Hold

TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $270.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.06.

STZ stock opened at $241.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

