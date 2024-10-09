GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.52. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 108.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlobalFoundries by 267.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 257,749 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 128.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 235,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 132,170 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.