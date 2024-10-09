Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

HOOD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.73 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $5,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $545,522.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,389 shares of company stock worth $24,238,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 96,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

