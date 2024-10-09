UBS Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $79.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.73.

NDAQ opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

