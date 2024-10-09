Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after buying an additional 2,940,667 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,053,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 977,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

