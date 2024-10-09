Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.28. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.