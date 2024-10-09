Kronos Bio’s (KRON) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 5.1 %

KRON stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.87. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,222.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Kronos Bio by 75.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 134,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

