Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.