NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.47.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.96 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.81 and its 200-day moving average is $253.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

