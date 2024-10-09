PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.77.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flight Deck Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $4,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
