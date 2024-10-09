ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at $79,702. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,640,895.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

