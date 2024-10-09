SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 222,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

