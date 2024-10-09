Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on J. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

