Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.63. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,861,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,764,000 after purchasing an additional 301,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

