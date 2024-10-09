PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.08.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,551,000 after acquiring an additional 855,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,227 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

