Barclays Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.