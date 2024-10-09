Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

