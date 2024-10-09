Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile



Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

