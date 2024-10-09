Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $480.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $486.95.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $458.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $341.90 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,779.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,487 shares of company stock worth $14,657,149 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.