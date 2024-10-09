TeraWulf’s (WULF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of TeraWulf from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

