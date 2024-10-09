Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,709 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $6,434,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

