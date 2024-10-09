Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.96. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

