Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,209,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $120.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Articles

