Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,595 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $127.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

