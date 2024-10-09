Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $531,000 Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sinclair were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 1,039.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.65 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sinclair from $16.40 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

