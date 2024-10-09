Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,426 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 221,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 31.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

