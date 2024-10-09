Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $542,000 Stock Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $878.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.72 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 871.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

