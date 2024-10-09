Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $176.35.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.