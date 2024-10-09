CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $17,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 153,396 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 323.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 159,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.75.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

