Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE QGEN opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

